Here's How Suhana Wished Shah Rukh Khan on His 56th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana and Gauri.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Suhana Khan took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday note for dad Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday. Shah Rukh celebrated his 56th birthday on 2 November.
Sharing a monochrome photo with Shah Rukh and her mother Gauri, Suhana wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday". The picture shows SRK kissing a baby Suhana.
Suhana also shared a picture featuring both Shah Rukh and Shanaya and called them “best friends” in the caption. Shanaya's birthday was also on 2 November.
SRK celebrated a quiet birthday this year. Several of his fans gathered outside Mannat on Tuesday and sang 'Happy Birthday' for the superstar.