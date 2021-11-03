Here's How Suhana Wished Shah Rukh Khan on His 56th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on 2 November.
Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana and Gauri.

Suhana Khan took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday note for dad Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday. Shah Rukh celebrated his 56th birthday on 2 November.

Sharing a monochrome photo with Shah Rukh and her mother Gauri, Suhana wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday". The picture shows SRK kissing a baby Suhana.

Suhana also shared a picture featuring both Shah Rukh and Shanaya and called them “best friends” in the caption. Shanaya's birthday was also on 2 November.

SRK celebrated a quiet birthday this year. Several of his fans gathered outside Mannat on Tuesday and sang 'Happy Birthday' for the superstar.

