Here’s How Suhana Khan Wished Her ‘Bestest Friend' Shah Rukh Khan on His B’Day

On the wrok front, Suhana will soon make her OTT debut with fimmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. Adapted from the popular American teen-drama Riverdale, the film will also star Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. Suhana will be seen essaying the role of Veronica, originally played by Camila Mendes in the Netflix show.