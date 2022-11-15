Here’s How Ranveer Singh Surprised Deepika Padukone on Their Wedding Anniversary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on 14 November. The two tied the knot in 2018. But, even after four years of marriage, they give us some major couple goals. Although, the couple was unable to go on a vacation this year, they chose to spend some quality time together. Ranveer decided to surprise his actor-wife at work, with some 'chocolates and flowers'.
Taking to social media, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared a photo from Deepika's workplace, where she can be seen hunched over a desk, working with her team. Ranveer doodled an arrow on the picture, pointing towards Deepika, who was dressed in a white shirt, with her hair tied up in a bun.
He captioned his story, "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office... Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolates (devil emoji) Diamonds not needed buahaha...take notes & thank me later, gentlemen.”
Here, take a look:
Deepika and Ranveer got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy, in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple had been dating for several months before they finally decided to exchange the vows.
On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer both have several projects lined up in their kitty. While Deepika is all set for the release of her upcoming film Jawaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham; Ranveer will be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.
Both films are slated for their theatrical releases in 2023.