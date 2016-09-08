Her Recipes Are One of Asha Bhosle’s Most Closely Guarded Secrets

The song album was to be released by the Gujarat Chief Minister. Next, she will take off to the US for a three-week-long concert of her ‘iconic songs’, this at a time when even the Khans and the Bachchans don’t attract packed houses for their overseas concert tours. “I don’t know about that,” she shrugs. “I love to rewind to songs which are precious to me. And they need not all be mine. I will be performing numbers by other singers as well.”

Lata didi’s too? “Of course!” she replies poker-faced, any sign of that age-old rivalry between the nation’s best known-sisters, avoided with a lingering sip of lopchu. Instinctively I ask her to list her most cherished songs. She frowns. Silence. Come on, just top-of-the mind-favourites, I insist. Frown deleted.

Today, her absolute favourite No. 1 is 'Do Lavzon ki Hai Yeh Kahani' composed for The Great Gambler by R D Burman. Next, she mentions O P Nayyar’s 'Aaiye Meherbaan' (Howrah Bridge), 'Jaaiye Aap Kahaan Jaayenge' (Mere Sanam) and 'Deewana Hua Baadal' (Kashmir Ki Kali). Ravi’s 'Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu' (Waqt) and Khayyam’s 'Yeh Kya Jageh Hain Doston' (Umrao Jaan) top her charts, too.