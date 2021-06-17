He Smiled & I Just Melted: Sara on Meeting Saif-Kareena's Newborn

“He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted," Sara told News18.

Saif and Kareena are also parents to Taimur, and Saif has two older children with Amrita, namely Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Revealing a running joke in the family and talking about Saif's journey as a father, Sara also said, “He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s."