HC Defers Defamation Suit Filed by Richa Against Payal Ghosh

The Bombay High Court has deferred the Rs 1.1 crore defamation suit filed by actor Richa Chadha against Payal Ghosh and others, in connection with the alleged sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap, till 7 October, as per a report by ANI. The court took the decision as respondents were not served notices.

Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, had claimed in an interview that the filmmaker had told her Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi are 'just a call away' when it came to giving him sexual favours. Both Anurag and Richa have denied these allegations.

Besides Payal Ghosh, Chadha has also named Kamaal R Khan and television channel ABN Telugu in her suit for posting libellous content against her with the intention of maligning her reputation.

Richa Chadha's petition states that the news channel has broadcasted and uploaded on YouTube two defamatory videos of an interview with Ghosh, describing graphic details of the alleged sexual assault. The plea also says that Kamaal R Khan, and others named in the suit, shared the link of one of these videos on Twitter.

The petition says that although Ghosh and the news channel were served legal notices on 21 September, the actor gave two other interviews. Chadha says these “persistent and continuous defamatory acts” of the complainant falsely portrayed her as a person with “loose character and morals willing to compromise herself for self-benefit”.

