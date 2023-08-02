'Only Want Peace & Brotherhood': Dharmendra, Sonu Sood React to Haryana Violence

Dharmendra and Sonu Sood react to Haryana violence.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Sonu Sood have expressed their sorrow and deep concern over the recent reports of violence in Gurugram. The actors took to social media to share their prayers for the ones affected by the riots and spread the message of brotherhood and peace.
Sonu tweeted, "Na kisi ka ghar jala, na kisi ki dukan, bus jal rahi hai insaniyat, dekh raha insaan (No one’s home is burning, no one’s shop is on fire. Only humanity is being set afire and man is watching).”
Here, have a look:
Similarly, Dharmendra, in a series of tweets also conveyed his message. He wrote, "Ye qahar…. kiyon….kis liye ? Bakhsh de Maalik …ab ….. to bakhsh de….. ab bardaasht nahin hota. Apne watan mein. Teri duniyan mein mujhe aman skoon bhaichara chahiye. (Why such havoc? For what? Spare us God, we can't bear it anymore. In my country and in your world, I only want peace and brotherhood.)"
Have a look at his tweet here:
The communal clash that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district reached Gurugram, resulting in casualties and leaving several injured. The violence that began after a Hindu procession was attacked in Nuh has shocked the entire nation and put Delhi on high alert.
The riots have resulted in the tragic death of the Naib Imam after a mosque in Gurugram was set on fire by a mob.
