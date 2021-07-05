Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Reveals She Felt Invisible on Set After Weight Gain

'Harry Potter' actor Jessie Cave
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @jessiecave)
Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave recently revealed that she felt invisible on the sets of the movies after she gained some weight. The film adaptations of J.K Rowling's Harry Potter series spanned across eight films and Cave joined the cast as Lavender Brown in the 6th film: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
She revealed, “I gained a lot of weight after doing Harry Potter, just because I wasn’t starving myself. And I was growing up and that’s just what happens.”
After the 6th film, she returned for the two parts of Deathly Hallows, and felt like she was being treated like a 'different species'.
Cave added that even though being cast in the Harry Potter films did shine a light on her, she became 'invisible' after she gained the natural weight. "But you get a bit bigger, or you’re not as relevant, and it goes off, and you have to make your way in the dark. I definitely felt invisible when I gained a little bit of weight."
"And since then, it’s made me have weird issues with weight and work. And it’s so f***ed up, but it’s just how it is. Women have to deal with that all the time," she told UK's Independent.
Cave revealed that the issues with body image have been there for years. She admitted that Friends formed her idea of womanhood since she didn't know then that Jennifer Aniston's agent had called her 'too heavy'.
However, Cave shifted her focus from acting and has become a comedian and artist. She also wrote her debut novel Sunset, which reflects the person she is despite being a fictional story.
“It’s fiction, but it’s definitely got my voice. I think that’s why I’ve always written truthfully in my previous work, because you just have this amazing thrill afterwards, that you just told everyone your dirty secrets. Now they can make the decision whether to like you or not. It’s up to them. You’ve shown them everything," she said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined