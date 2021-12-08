Birthday Boy Dharmendra: The Uncelebrated Adonis of Hindi Cinema

If you look at the pantheon of Hindi film stars, there are a handful of actors who could switch the heat wave on with just their smouldering good looks. Dharmendra, who turns a year older today (December 8), remains one of the magnificent examples of this brigade.

It is perhaps a little sad that Dharmendra, never worked with a director like Melville in his entire film career. Or any director who could have been aware of his beauty, and made a film that knew how to deal with an attractive beast.