Hansal Mehta on How Shah Rukh Khan Saved Lives 'Without Any Fuss'

Hansal Mehta penned a heartfelt note on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.
(Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on 2 November, filmmaker Hansal Mehta penned a heartfelt note for the superstar. Mehta recalled three interactions with SRK and also wrote about how he saved lives 'without any fuss or publicity'.
The Shahid director explained why SRK will always be a 'superstar'.
“Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I've interacted with SRK thrice- once on Twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was suffering from a tumour and needed urgent financial support for a life-saving surgery.”
Mehta added, “I was on a shoot and I had 3 missed calls from a number I did not recognise. I had a very polite sms from the number asking me to call back. The message was from SRK. I called his not knowing why he wanted to speak to me. It was about the child. He said whatever they need will be taken care of. In less than a few hours the hospital was contacted funds were transferred. Somebody got a new life".
The filmmaker wrote that all this happened 'quietly and gently'. "Quietly, gently, without fuss, a life was saved. This happened once again a few months later. Another life was saved. Quietly and without any fuss or publicity”.
Mehta also remembered the response from Shah Rukh when he thanked him. “A man idolised by millions and with whom I have almost zero personal or professional connect has a permanent place in my little heart because of his big heart and his humanity. A star is loved for his films, his persona, his charisma but for me, a superstar is somebody who possesses that rare compassion and unlikely humility when helping somebody in need. When I thanked him all he said was something like I have a lot and this is the least I can do. Shahrukh Khan, you are my star. Forever. Happy birthday, SRK.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)