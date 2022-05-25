Hansal Mehta and Partner Safeena Husain Get Hitched in Impromptu Ceremony

Hansal Mehta gets married to Safeena Husain.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram, on Wednesday, to announce that he and his partner Safeena Husain 'decided to get hitched'. The filmmaker posted several photos from the ceremony including one wherein the couple is holding up the document.
He captioned the post, "So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”
Pratik Gandhi, who played the lead in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1993 commented, "This is lovely. Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza is already giving me hard looks.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)