Veteran Actor Shiv Subrahmanyam Passes Away; Hansal Mehta, Ashoke Pandit Condole

The note further read, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki, and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv’s family; and his huge legion of friends and fans.”

It also informed that Subrahmanyam’s funeral procession will leave from Yamuna Nagar in Andheri West and the cremation will be held at the Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi in Andheri, Mumbai.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy.”