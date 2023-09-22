'Anurag Kashyap Helps People Without Taking Credit': Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Haddi is a crime drama film directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun in pivotal roles. Siddiqui plays a double role in the film, one of which is transgender.

The ace actor took some time out to speak to The Quint about his equation with Anurag Kashyap, the challenges of playing the role in question and much more.