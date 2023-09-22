'Anurag Kashyap Helps People Without Taking Credit': Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The ace actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took some time out to speak to The Quint about his equation with Anurag Kashyap
(Photo Couresty: The Quint)
Haddi is a crime drama film directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun in pivotal roles. Siddiqui plays a double role in the film, one of which is transgender.
The ace actor took some time out to speak to The Quint about his equation with Anurag Kashyap, the challenges of playing the role in question and much more.
Siddiqui also heaped praises on Anurag Kashyap, saying:
Siddiqui opened up about the pitfalls of social media.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravarty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined