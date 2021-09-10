Exclusive: Gulzar on 50 Years of 'Mere Apne' With Vinod Khanna, Meena Kumari

Quite uncannily, the score of 20 films he has directed every year uninterrupted, from Mere Apne in 1971 onwards, mark milestones of an estimable career for the auteur who has established a distinct signature of his own.

His last film, Hu Tu Tu, had a gap of three years after Maachis (1996). Indeed, Gulzar stands out as one of the most tireless directors in the Mumbai film whirligig, who has simultaneously beavered away as a lyricist, poet, story and dialogue writer, author of children’s books, documentarist, voice-over artiste and TV serial-maker.

And nothing has changed about him, from his trademark spotless white kurta-over-trousers (“not pajamas, as you mediawallas keep saying,” he clarifies) to his stubble, which he cleans up after three-or-four days, to prevent it from shaping into a dense beard.

When I tell him, over FaceTime, that he’s looking baby pink-complexioned and animated, he laughs,“That’s because I keep myself occupied, continue with my creativity to the maximum extent I can, during these straitened times.”

Clearly Gulzar, now at 87, hasn’t lost an iota of his lust for life and writing, alternating between compilations of poetry and penning film lyrics. The topic du jour is, of course Mere Apne, his first go as a director, which was premiered at Delhi’s Delite cinema, 50 years ago on September 10, 1971.

Cloistered because of the pandemic at his landmark bungalow 'Boskyana' on Pali Hill, he devotes regular hours to his cluttered desk till the evening. Once he’s done with his regimen on a weekend, he assents to swing back to the golden jubilee year, as it were, of Mere Apne. Here are excerpts, then, from our trip back to the momentous milestone in his oeuvre: