Gully Boy Turns 3: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar, Vijay Varma Get Nostalgic

Ranveer replied with the lyrics, "Oh mere gully mein gully gully gully mein!".

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a bunch of photos from the sets of the movie. He wrote, "14.02 Three years of #Gullyboy! @zoieakhtar you’ll forever be my Valentine. Thank you @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @itsvijayvarma for all the love and support @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar for believing in me, and to the whole cast and crew of this film, I know this film changed something in you & me and cinema in the years to come."

Siddhant also thanked the fans for showering love on the movie.