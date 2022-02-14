Gully Boy Turns 3: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar, Vijay Varma Get Nostalgic

Zoya Akhtar's Gully has completed three years.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy has completed three years on 14 February. Zoya took to Instagram to share a rap session between Ranveer Singh and Divine. "Three Years Today. #toalltheboysinthegully", the filmmaker captioned the video.
Ranveer replied with the lyrics, "Oh mere gully mein gully gully gully mein!".
Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a bunch of photos from the sets of the movie. He wrote, "14.02 Three years of #Gullyboy! @zoieakhtar you’ll forever be my Valentine. Thank you @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @itsvijayvarma for all the love and support @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar for believing in me, and to the whole cast and crew of this film, I know this film changed something in you & me and cinema in the years to come."
Siddhant also thanked the fans for showering love on the movie.
Vijay Varma also gave us a glimpse of some BTS moments. He wrote, "3 years of best Valentine’s Day moment. Gully Boy".