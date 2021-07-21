Grateful: Mandira Bedi Posts Pic With Parents & Kids Vir, Tara

Mandira Bedi, who recently lost her husband Raj Kaushal, penned a heartwarming note.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Mandira Bedi with her family.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mandira Bedi with her family.</p></div>

On Wednesday, Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to share a photo of her family, in which she features along with her parents Gita Bedi and Verinder Singh Bedi and kids Vir and Tara. Mandira, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal recently, thanked well-wishers and friends for being a constant support.

"Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness. #gratitude #love #thanks", Mandira captioned the photo.

Recently, Mandira put up a series of posts remembering Raj.

On 1 July, Raj Kaushal passed away at the age of 49 after suffering a heart attack.

Also Read25 Years of Knowing Each Other: Mandira Bedi Pens Note for Raj Kaushal

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT