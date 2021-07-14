25 Years of Knowing Each Other: Mandira Bedi Pens Note for Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to pen a note in memory of her husband Raj Kaushal. Filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal passed away earlier this month due to a heart attack. He was 49.

Along with the note Mandira also shared some photographs of her and Raj. "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..", Mandira captioned the photos.