'When We Started Out, There Weren't Well-Defined Roles For Women': Genelia

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are riding high on the success of their Marathi film Ved. The romantic drama is directed by Riteish, produced by the duo and stars the couple in the lead.

The Quint caught up with Genelia to speak about the experience of working with Riteish. The actor and producer replied, "There weren't any chances because I was his wife, if that's the first thing that people think. Now that Ved has released and people have liked my character, I give full credit to Riteish because he was confident as to how he wanted my character to be. Riteish and I started working in the Hindi film industry around 20 years back, and we love working together. Our relationship is one of respect; we don't step into each other's faces".