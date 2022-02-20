'My Jaws Still Hurt': Deepika Padukone Shares Hilarious 'Gehraiyaan' Bloopers

The Gehraiyaan team watches bloopers from the movie.
(Photo Courtesy: Amazon Prime Video)
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a video where she and the Gehraiyaan team watch the film's bloopers together. The video showed Deepika, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra and Dhairya Karwa having a ball looking at the behind-the-scenes clips.
In a hilarious bit from the video, a dog can be seen walking into the frame during an intense scene between Deepika and Siddhant. Another frame shows a crowing rooster repeatedly interrupting a scene between Ananya and Siddhant. Another intimate scene was ruined by the sound of a toilet flush.
Talking about these funny bits filmmaker Shakun Batra says, "This always happened. Every time we did an intense scene, something funny happened, whether it was the rooster or the flush or our growling stomachs."
Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February.
