'The Best is Yet to Come': Geeta Basra Pens Note For Harbhajan Singh

Actor Geeta Basra took to Instagram to share an emotional note as her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, announced retirement from all formats of the game. Geeta wrote that he mentally 'retired a long time ago' but was 'waiting for the right moment' to make the announcement.
Geeta began by writing, "I know how long you waited for this moment.. mentally you had retired a long time ago but officially you were waiting for the right moment. Today I want to say how proud we are of you and what you have achieved! There is so much more that awaits you on this beautiful road ahead".
She remembered the excitement of watching Harbhajan play, as well as the anxiety during the matches. "I will always remember the fun and the excitement along with all the stress and anxiety I had watching you play, the superstitions during every game, the endless prayers, learning the game through you, and celebrating each momentous victory and record you made!"
"Congratulations on an amazing career Bhaj...not many can boast of playing for 23 years!!! I’m so fortunate to have been a part of your journey through all the ups and downs and thankful that Hinaya got to see her Papa play (we were your loudest fans in the stadium),” Geeta wrote.
“I know the end was not the way you wanted or planned it but as they say destiny is not in our hands... you played with grit, passion, fire and with your head held high! Wishing you more success and prosperity in life for the ‘doosra’ chapter ahead... the best is yet to come my love @harbhajan3,” she added. Geeta shared a number of photos of her, Harbhajan and their child.
On Friday, Harbhajan took to Twitter to announce that he was retiring from cricket.
