Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh Share Glimpse of Newborn Son, Reveal Name

Geeta wrote in the caption, “Introducing HEER ka VEER..Jovan Veer Singh Plaha (camera emoji) @falgunikharwaphotography.” Hinaya can be seen sitting with Jovan on her lap, and she is kissing his forehead. The baby is wrapped in a towel and Hinaya is wearing a pink dress.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in October 2015, and welcome their first child Hinaya in July 2016. The couple welcomed Jovan on 10 July.