'Gave Me Maa Behen Ki Gaali': Neena Gupta Recalls Being Abused By a Director

In her interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said, "I was doing a film with a very small role and I had just two-three lines in a group scene. During production, they chopped my mere two lines as well. Then I had no role. I went to the director and said, “Arre do toh linein thi woh bhi aapne kaat di (You chopped out the two lines I had). He gave me maa behen ki gaali (filthy abuses) in front of everyone… Vinod Khanna, Juhi (Chawla). And I started crying because sabke saamne (in front of everyone) he abused me.”

She added in her interview, “Ab aisa nahi hota mujhe aisa lagta hai. Ya hota hoga bas meri position aisi nahi hai (I think this doesn't happen anymore. Or maybe it still does and it is just me who doesn't have to deal with it anymore).”