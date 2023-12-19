Reports Claiming Gauri Khan Received ED Notice Not True: Sources

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Reports Claiming Gauri Khan Received ED Notice Not True: Sources

Reports stated Gauri received a notice in connection with a firm allegedly accused of embezzling Rs 30 crore.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Gauri Khan receives an ED notice.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gauri Khan receives an ED notice.</p></div>
On Tuesday, 19 December, some media reports claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a legal notice to film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan in connection with a real estate firm allegedly accused of embezzling Rs 30 crore. However, sources told The Quint that the claims are false.

"Gauri Khan is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group. While the firm has been accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks, reports of Gauri getting ED notice are all false."
Sources

The sources added, "The reports state that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing a financial loss of around Rs 30 crore to investors and banks. However, Gauri is not at all related to any such case. The ED officials will investigate various aspects."

Earlier, media reports stated that Gauri is a brand ambassador of Tulsiani Group, which has allegedly duped investors and banks.

Reports suggested that the ED will be taking action to investigate Gauri about her financial dealings.

