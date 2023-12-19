Reports Claiming Gauri Khan Received ED Notice Not True: Sources

Gauri Khan receives an ED notice.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Tuesday, 19 December, some media reports claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a legal notice to film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan in connection with a real estate firm allegedly accused of embezzling Rs 30 crore. However, sources told The Quint that the claims are false.
The sources added, "The reports state that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing a financial loss of around Rs 30 crore to investors and banks. However, Gauri is not at all related to any such case. The ED officials will investigate various aspects."
Earlier, media reports stated that Gauri is a brand ambassador of Tulsiani Group, which has allegedly duped investors and banks.
Reports suggested that the ED will be taking action to investigate Gauri about her financial dealings.
