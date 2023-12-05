In Pics: SRK, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam Arrive at Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Premiere

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: SRK, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam Arrive at Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Premiere

'The Archies' releases on Netflix on December 7.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

SRK, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam Arrive at Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Premiere

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies with their daughter who is debuting in the film. The special pre-release screening was held on 5 December in Mumbai. Shah Rukh and Gauri, along with Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan and maternal grandmother Savita Chhibber, attended to show their wholehearted support.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family arrive for daughter Suhana's 'The Archies' film premiere. 

Suhana looked gorgeous in her red dress. 

Suhana's entire family was there to support her. 

From Aryan Khan to Gauri Khan, all her family members wore black.  

SRK wore an Archies T-shirt. 

