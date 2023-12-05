In Pics: SRK, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam Arrive at Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Premiere

Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies with their daughter who is debuting in the film. The special pre-release screening was held on 5 December in Mumbai. Shah Rukh and Gauri, along with Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan and maternal grandmother Savita Chhibber, attended to show their wholehearted support.