In Pics: SRK, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam Arrive at Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Premiere

SRK, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam Arrive at Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Premiere
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended the premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies with their daughter who is debuting in the film. The special pre-release screening was held on 5 December in Mumbai. Shah Rukh and Gauri, along with Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan and maternal grandmother Savita Chhibber, attended to show their wholehearted support.
Shah Rukh Khan and his family arrive for daughter Suhana's 'The Archies' film premiere.
Suhana looked gorgeous in her red dress.
Suhana's entire family was there to support her.
From Aryan Khan to Gauri Khan, all her family members wore black.
SRK wore an Archies T-shirt.
