'Nothing Worse Than What We've Been Through': Gauri Khan On Aryan Khan's Arrest

Gauri Khan
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Gauri Khan appeared on the hit talk show Koffee With Karan along with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. The trio had a gala time while appearing as guests on the talk show while Karan Johar quizzed them on various aspects of their lives. But the host also asked a couple more serious questions to Gauri, who has seen some tough times in the recent past when her son was arrested for allegedly using drugs at a party.
Karan covertly asked her about the incident, stating, "It's been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly. As a family. I know it hasn't been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we're members of the same family. I feel like I'm your children's Godparent as well. It hasn't been easy but Gauri I've seen you come out even stronger. What do you have to say about your own way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that."
In response Gauri said, "Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone."
Aryan Khan is son to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Guari and and Shah Rukh have three children together.
