Gauri Khan Announces Her Debut Book With the Perfect Family Photo Ft SRK & Kids

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana & AbRmam pose for a perfect family photo.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, took to Instagram on 26 March to launch her debut design book, 'My Life In Design'. Gauri shared the news with the perfect family picture featuring herself, Shah Rukh, and their kids Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam.
In the picture, everyone can be seen dressed in matching black outfits. Sharing it with her fans, Gauri wrote, "Family is what makes a home. Excited for the coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign."
Here, take a look:
On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by his wife Gauri. On the other hand, Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of The Archies. Lastly, Aryan is gearing up for his directorial debut as well as his newly launched premium liquor business venture.
