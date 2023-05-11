'Grateful & Giggling New Parents' Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Welcome a Baby Boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome their first child.
New parents Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, 10 May. Taking to social media on 11 May, the couple announced the news of the arrival of their baby boy.
Gauahar and Zaid shared a note with their fans on Instagram, that read, "It's a boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."
Take a look at it here:
The couple announced the news of the pregnancy on 20 December, through a cute animated video on social media. Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in December 2020.
