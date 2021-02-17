Game of Thrones Actors Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Become Parents

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have become parents to a boy.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Game of Thrones actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have become parents to a baby boy. Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, saying Harington and Leslie are “very very happy!”
Kit and Rose fell in love on the sets of Game of Thrones (GoT) in 2011, translating their on-screen romance to reality. They played Jon Snow and Ygritte on the show and fell in love during the shoot in Iceland. They got married in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
Rose announced her pregnancy in September in an interview with Make magazine. The date of birth wasn’t discussed but recent pictures of the couple in London confirmed that they’ve welcomed their first child. Kit is seen holding Rose’s hand while she cradles their newborn. While the interview focused on her career and life in the pandemic, she did comment that she was excited to move to the countryside with her husband, and her baby.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined