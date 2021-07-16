Artist Par Excellence: Avika Gor, Karisma Kapoor Mourn Surekha Sikri's Demise

Balika Vadhu co-star Avika Gor and Karisma Kapoor shared memories with late Surekha Sikri
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
National award-winning actor Surekha Sikri passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She was a veteran of Hindi theatre and has been part of the film industry for decades. She is well-known for her role in the TV show Balika Vadhu, and her award-winning performances in films like Tamas, Mammo and Badhaai Ho.
Several celebrities including Divya Dutta, Karisma Kapoor, and Balika Vadhu co-star Avika Gor expressed their condolences.
Avika Gor posted a throwback picture from the show Balika Vadhu, with her 'guardian angel'. Surekha Sikri played Kalyani Devi Singh and Avika played the lead as young Anandi.
In her caption, she wrote, "I have some amazing memories with Surekha ji. Apart from being an incredible actress she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her & that taught me to be grounded."
Avika added, "I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind. She has truly left us a legacy to follow. Dadisaa… I will always love you, my guardian angel."
Dia Mirza shared a picture of Surekha Sikri on Instagram, and wrote, "There is no one like her. Absolutely no one. What an extraordinary woman. An artist par excellence. Those eyes and that smile. Her craft will inspire generations of performers. Was lucky to have the chance to witness her magic in person…"
Karisma Kapoor, who worked with Surekha in Shyam Benegal's Zubeidaa, shared a picture of the duo with Amrish Puri with a note. "It was a wonderful journey to have you play my mother in Zubeidaa. So honored to have gotten a chance to work with such a talented actor. Rest in Peace Surekha Ji," Karisma wrote.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted his condolences for "one of the greatest talents," and wrote, "Very Sad news!!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can't forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP."
Divya Dutta tweeted a picture with Surekha and wrote, "RIP #surekha ji. I’ll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular!"
Many other celebrities like Manoj Joshi, Janhvi Kapoor, and Gulshan Grover also condoled the veteran actor's passing.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 16 Jul 2021,01:20 PM IST