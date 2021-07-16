Artist Par Excellence: Avika Gor, Karisma Kapoor Mourn Surekha Sikri's Demise

National award-winning actor Surekha Sikri passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She was a veteran of Hindi theatre and has been part of the film industry for decades. She is well-known for her role in the TV show Balika Vadhu, and her award-winning performances in films like Tamas, Mammo and Badhaai Ho.

Several celebrities including Divya Dutta, Karisma Kapoor, and Balika Vadhu co-star Avika Gor expressed their condolences.