Friends Reunion: Cast Talks about Their Equation over the Years

The cast of Friends reunited for an interview with PEOPLE magazine, as they gear up for the release of the reunion special of the hit sitcom.

Starting off with David Schwimmer's need to find out what was in the drawer behind the interviewer (it was clothes for the holiday), they went on to discuss their friendship outside of the show, especially the time they've spent together since the last episode aired, and the things (sometimes literal) that they took with them from the show.