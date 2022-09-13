Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019French New Wave Director Jean-Luc Godard Dies at 91

French New Wave Director Jean-Luc Godard Dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard was a key figure in the French Nouvelle Vague.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

French director Jean-Luc Godard dies at 91.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>French director Jean-Luc Godard dies at 91.</p></div>

French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, passed away at the age of 91, on Tuesday (13 September), as per a report by the French newspaper, Libération. Godard was best known for his work in classics such as Breathless, Contempt and Alphaville, and was also a key figure in the Nouvelle Vague.

In 1996, his films broke the established French cinema conventions and helped launch a new style of filmmaking, with handheld camera work, existential dialogues, and jump cuts.

Godard was born on 3 December 1930, in Paris's affluent Seventh Arrondissement to a wealthy Franco-Swiss family. His father was a doctor, and his mother was the daughter of the founder of Banque Paribas, a prestigious investment bank at the time.

Also ReadEmmy Awards 2022 Complete List of Winners: Succession, The White Lotus Win Big

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT