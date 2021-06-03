Sana Khan Shuts Down Troll Mocking Her For Wearing Hijab

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan shut down a troll commenting about her appearance in a recent Instagram post. Sana had announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry last year, before she married Anas Saiyad.

On Wednesday, Sana had posted a photo of herself wearing a 'hijab'. To which a user commented, "Itna padai likhai kast karke kiya faida wohi toh sabke jaisa pardeke andar rahena (What's the point of your education if you're going to hide behind a hijab)". To which Sana replied, "Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke (If despite wearing a veil) I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah. And have completed my education too. So isn’t it a win win situation?”