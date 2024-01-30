In Pics: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Party After Their Bigg Boss 17 Journey Ends

Ankita Lokhande, who secured a position in the top 4 of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, was seen celebrating with her family and friends.
Ankita Lokhande, who secured a position in the top 4 of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, was seen celebrating with her family and friends. Notably, her husband Vicky Jain, who also participated in the show, was unfortunately evicted just before the finals.
The festivities included a lively gathering with former Bigg Boss 17 contestants Manasvi Mamgai and Navid Sole. Manasvi shared a glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram story, captioning it as "Party time."
