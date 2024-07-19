Former Actor Krishna Kumar's Daughter Tishaa Dies After Battle With Cancer

advertisement
Former actor-producer Krishna Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar passed away on 18 July after a prolonged battle with cancer. Krishna, who is a cousin of T-Series chairperson Bhushan Kumar, released an official statement confirming the news of her demise.
T-series also put out a statement that read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”
According to a report by The Indian Express, 20-year-old Tishaa was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Germany, where she breathed her last.
The publication also quoted a source who shared, "Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday. It is a very sad time for the family.”
As per reports, Tishaa was born on 6 September in 2003. She was often spotted at screening of T-Series films with her father. Her last public appearance was at the screening of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in November 2023.
