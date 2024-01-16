ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Cine1 Studios Drags T-Series to Court, Seeks Stay on Animal’s OTT release

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is a crime action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Cine1 Studios, co-producer of Ranbir Kapoor's hit movie Animal, has moved the Delhi High Court to block the film's release on streaming platform Netflix, citing non-payment and breach of contract, as per a report by PTI.

In continuation of the report, Cine1 Studios Pvt Ltd claimed a breach of agreement which included a 35% profit share and intellectual property rights in Animal. The defendant and another co-producer Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd ( T Series) contended ₹ 2.6 crore was paid to the plaintiff which it did not disclose to the court. In response, the court has asked Cine1's counsel Sandeep Sethi to clarify the document's nature.

Senior advocate Amit Sibal, representing Super Cassettes, submitted the plaintiff invested no money in the film and all expenses were borne by his client. Apprising the judge of a document signed between the parties, he contended the plaintiff concealed from the court that on 2 August 2022 it had given up all its intellectual property rights in the film.

Animal, a crime action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has grossed over ₹900 crores globally since its release on 1 December 2023. The film courted controversy over the nature of the film which was touted to be misogynistic and violent.

The next hearing is on 18 January.

Animal 

