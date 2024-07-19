Stuntman Falls 20 Ft to His Death on ‘Sardar 2’ Sets; Makers Offer Condolences

The makers of Karthi's upcoming film Sardar 2 released a press note after a 54-year-old stuntman died after sustaining an internal injury on the film's set. According to reports, an investigation is currently underway and the film's shoot has been halted.

Stuntman Elumalai was severely injured after the fall and passed away due to an internal haemorrhage.

The press note released by the film's production house, Prince Pictures read, “We regret to report the death of Mr Elumalai, a member of the Stunt Union who worked as a stunt rig man on the sets of our film Sardar 2. On Tuesday evening July 16, after the stunt sequences were filmed, as we were wrapping up shooting for the day, Mr Elumalai accidentally fell from a rostrum of 20 feet high and sustained injuries.”