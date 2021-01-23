5 Larry King Interviews You Can’t Afford to Miss

Popular talk show host Larry King passed away at the age of 87 on 23 January. The iconic tv and radio interviewer had done around 50,000 on-air interviews throughout his career. His breezy and sometimes even conversational interviews with the most famous and the infamous is what made him a broadcasting icon. From interviewing movie stars, world leaders to even the common man with incredible stories, he did it all.

While it's almost impossible to choose a list of top five interviews of Larry King, here are five interviews that made headlines.