First Pics of Newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Out

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in Goa on Thursday.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.</p></div>

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar on Thursday. Mouni's friend and co-star Arjun Bijlani shared a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, and introduced Suraj and Mouni as “Mr and Mrs Nambiar!” in the caption.

Mandira Bedi also shared photos with the couple.

Mouni wore a white saree with a red border for her wedding, while Suraj chose a beige kurta and white dhoti.

Some more glimpses of the wedding have surfaced on social media.

The wedding took place in Goa. A source had told Hindustan Times, "A resort has been booked for the grand occasion. The guests had been asked to be tight-lipped about the event". The haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place on Wednesday.

Also ReadPics: Glimpses of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT