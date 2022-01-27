Pics: Glimpses of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

Arjun Bijlani and Mandira Bedi at Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's haldi ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's pre-wedding festivities began on 26 January and Mouni's friends Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, and Aashka Goradia have shared pictures from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Mouni also shared a picture with Suraj with the caption, "Everything #HaiOm. Om Namah Shivay."
In the picture with Suraj, Mouni can be seen in red traditional wear and Suraj opted for a white kurta. For her mehendi, Mouni wrote a yellow lehenga.
Take a look at the photos.
Mandira Bedi and Mouni Roy at her mehendi.
Mouni Roy at her mehendi with Aashka Goradia.
Mouni Roy and Rohini Iyer at the pre-wedding festivities.
Mouni Roy wore a yellow sleeveless lehenga for her mehendi ceremony.
Mandira Bedi shares a picture of herself kissing Mouni Roy on the cheek.
Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia at Mouni's mehendi ceremony.
Mandira Bedi and Mouni Roy during the latter's pre-wedding ceremonies.
Mandira Bedi hugs Suraj Nambiar.
Arjun Bijlani at Mouni Roy's haldi ceremony.
Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy both look stunning in their white and gold outfits.
Mouni Roy and her close friend Rohini Iyer.
Arjun Bijlani touches Mouni Roy's feet during her haldi.
Mouni Roy blesses Arjun Bijlani in response.
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in white at her haldi ceremony.
Mandira Bedi shares an adorable moment with Suraj Nambiar.
Mouni Roy shares an adorable picture with her partner Suraj Nambiar.
Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi with the bride Mouni Roy.
The bride, Mouni Roy, getting her mehendi applied.
