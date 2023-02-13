Iranian Woman Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Durrani for Rape

An FIR has been filed against Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
An FIR was lodged against Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani for allegedly raping an Iranian student in Mysuru, according to the news portal ANI. The FIR comes days after Rakhi accused him of assault, taking money from her without her permission, and performing unnatural sex. He was arrested on Tuesday.
In continuation of the news report, the student accused Durrani of raping, threatening and also blackmailing her, alleging that he developed a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage.
As per Hindustan Times, the complainant came to India in 2018 to pursue her doctorate in pharmacy. She met the accused in 2018 as well. He was reportedly running a restaurant at the time. The report stated that they grew close and he allegedly promised he would marry her. The report also claimed that they had been living together for three years, and five months ago she had insisted on marriage but he allegedly threatened her.
The complaint also alleged that he threatened to post her private photos on social media and would send them to her parents in Iran if she forced him to get married.
As per the same report, Narasimharaja division ACP Ashwath Narayan said, “The Iran national visited the police station on 10 February and filed a complaint against Adil khan. We have registered a case under IPC 376 (rape), 417 (punish for cheating), 420 (cheating), 504 (insulting intentionally), 506 (threatening with life).”
Narayan also added, “We are investigating the case and would take custody of the accused soon by approaching the court."
Adil was arrested on Tuesday after Rakhi filed a complaint against him. He was sent to judicial custody by the Andheri court on 8 February.
