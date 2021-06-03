Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Booked For Flouting COVID Norms

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
A case has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and others for violating COVID-19 restrictions, the Mumbai Police was quoted by ANI as saying. The actors have been reportedly booked under sections 188 and 34 of IPC.
The report further states that the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and couldn't give valid reasons to the police for being out after 2 pm. Restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.
"A police team spotted Tiger Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply about why he was roaming outside. The police took down his details and registered a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for 'disobeying the order of public servant', a police officer told PTI, adding that no arrest was made since it is a bailable offence.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 03 Jun 2021,09:19 AM IST