Meet Tiger Shroff's Doppelganger from Assam

Believe it or not, this young model from Assam is a mirror image of Tiger Shroff.
Tridip K Mandal & Anjana Dutta
Videos
Updated:
David Saharia (left) and Tiger Shroff (right) | (Photo: The Quint)
Cameraperson: Anjana Dutta Video editor: Puneet Bhatia
He’s got the looks, the moves, and the body. Even Bollywood star Tiger Shroff can be fooled into thinking that he’s looking into his mirror image.
David Saharia is an actor-model from Assam.
This is David Sharia, now famous as the Tiger Shroff’s doppelganger from Assam.
My friends used to tell me I look somewhat like Tiger Shroff. During Tiger’s first release ‘Heropanti’, I grew my hair and I looked strikingly similar to him. But it was not a planned move; it’s God’s gift that I was born with a face similar to Tiger Shroff.
David Saharia, Actor / Model
It is not just the hair. David even has a sculpted physique like the Bollywood superstar.
David Saharia is an actor-model from Assam who looks like Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff.
I have done sports science from New Zealand, and for the last ten years I have been working out. So I always had this physique. This body is certainly not inspired from Tiger Shroff.
David Saharia, Actor / Model
The son of an air force personnel and a nurse, David was born in Mangaldai in Assam. But he grew up and spent his formative years in Haryana where his dad was posted.
David, a commerce graduate, says he has not interest in furthering his commerce degree.
Though I did commerce in college, I soon realised I was not enjoying numbers and finance. My interest lay somewhere else. So I took up sports science.
David Saharia, Actor/Model
When David’s picture went viral overnight, work calls poured in. For the past six months he has been modelling, and film offers followed thereafter.
His first Assamese film ‘4G-The Curiosity’ is ready for release.
David Saharia is now famous as the Tiger Shroff lookalike.
David does agree that a lot of work is coming his way because he looks like Tiger Shroff, and says there is a risk of being reduced to just a duplicate of a Bollywood superstar.
If I have talent and show dedication towards my work, I am sure people will appreciate my effort and more work will come my way.
David Saharia, Actor / Model
Since this interview was shot, David has received an offer from Bollywood. He’s starring in a romantic comedy titled ‘Tu Rehna Mera’.
My only wish is to at least work with Tiger Shroff once.
David Saharia, Actor / Model
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)