Film Critics Call Dhanush’s Performance ‘Ruthless & Sharp’ in ‘The Gray Man'

Russo brothers' upcoming Netlix film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush, has recently garnered a lot of praise from Hollywood film critics. The critics have appreciated the choreography of the film's stunt sequences, along with Dhanush's performance, which was "ruthless and sharp."

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film and also features Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Rege-Jean Page.