Film Critics Call Dhanush’s Performance ‘Ruthless & Sharp’ in ‘The Gray Man'

Dhanush in Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man'
Russo brothers' upcoming Netlix film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush, has recently garnered a lot of praise from Hollywood film critics. The critics have appreciated the choreography of the film's stunt sequences, along with Dhanush's performance, which was "ruthless and sharp."
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film and also features Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick and Rege-Jean Page.
Film critic Courtney Howard tweeted, "@Russo_Brother’ #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp."
Appreciating the stunt choreography of the film, critic Jeff Ewing wrote, "Netflix’ #TheGrayMan is a solid action-thriller (the streamer’s best so far), with great performances by Gosling, Evans, and de Armas. The fight choreography and stunt work are excellent, to put it mildly. Overall a winner."
Film critic Matt Neglia also loved the assassin action film of the Russo Brothers. He tweeted, "THE GRAY MAN is a tactically aggressive, assassin action film by the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling brings his usual stoic toughness against Chris Evans’ wicked charm. Not as impressive as the Mission: Impossible or John Wick films but still a hefty piece of popcorn entertainment."
Critic Jana N Nagase spoke about Chris and Ryan's chemistry in the film and added, "#TheGrayMan is a full action-pack from the #RussoBrothers & I had a great time watching! #AnaDeArmas is amazing & sharply nailed the action scenes. #RyanGosling & @chrisevans are great together & perfect fight scenes."
The Gray Man adapted from a novel of the same name, will be available for streaming on Netflix from 22 July.
