My Mom’s Muslim, Dad Hindu & I am an Atheist: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is a slice-of-life story of a young man Suraj (Diljit Dosanjh) trying to find a life partner. As luck would have it, Suraj's plans are interrupted by Mangal (Manoj Bajpayee), and the two find themselves caught in a chase. Talking to The Quint about working with Manoj Bajpayee, Shaikh said she constantly found herself asking Bajpayee questions about his acting process. "He has years of experience behind him and he can play all roles so convincingly, whether it's an old character or young." Fatima also said she expected better roles to pour in after the success of Dangal. "Work did pour in after Dangal but not the kind of roles or films I wanted to do. It's a hard choice to make. I have a set of values I am not willing to compromise and it's a constant dialogue I have with myself".

Raised by parents of two faiths, Fatima added that she hopes people can get past the hate they have for each other. "When I was growing up no one asked each others' religion, caste, class etc. I didn't know it was important until now, when we see these getting in the way all the time. I feel people have a lot of free time to talk about all this," says Fatima. "My mom is a Muslim, my dad is a Hindu and my brother and I are agnostic. I believe in karma," said Fatima. Watch the video to find out more.

Video Editor: Ashish Maccune