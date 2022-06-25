Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer Allegedly Murdered In Agra

Ritika Singh
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ritika Singh, an Instagram influencer, food and fashion blogger, was allegedly murdered after she fell to her death from her rented apartment on the fourth floor, in a housing society, in Agra on Friday as per a report by PTI.
The report also added that the police said Ritika, a native of Ghaziabad, was allegedly killed by her husband and that at least four suspects have been taken into custody and interrogation is underway.
According to a report by The Indian Express, officers said that the woman had allegedly been staying with her live-in partner. She was then confronted by her husband and an argument took place between the two, following which the alleged murder took place.
Ritika had more than 44,000 followers on Instagram.
