Fashion Designer Sharbari Datta Found Dead At Kolkata Residence

Sharbari Datta was 63 when she breathed her last.

Veteran fashion designer Sharbari Datta was found dead inside a washroom at her residence in Kolkata on Thursday (17 September) night, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The police have reportedly said that they haven't found any foul play in the preliminary investigation. Datta's body, however, has been sent for autopsy. Sharbari Datta's son Amalin told the publication that he last saw his mother on Wednesday. "I last saw my mother on Wednesday. I didn't meet her all of Thursday, but that is nothing unusual because given our busy schedules we don't get to meet everyday".

Police said that the body was found in the washroom around 11:30pm. After discovering Datta’s body, family members called up the family physician who advised them to inform the police. Sharbari Datta was 63 when she breathed her last. Dutta pioneered in men’s wear and her designs have been worn by Vidya Balan and many other actors. She was the daughter of celebrated Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, known for his literary innovations in the post-Rabindranath era. (With inputs from Hindustan Times)