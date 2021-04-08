Farhan Akhtar to Be Seen In a Marvel Project Soon

Farhan Akhtar to be seen in a Marvel project.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Farhan Akhtar is currently in Bangkok shooting for an international project he has landed. As per reports, Farhan Akhtar has bagged a project with Marvel Studios. An official statement from Farhan or the makers is awaited.
A source close to the development says, “Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios. All other details of the project are under wraps".
Farhan will soon be seen in the film Toofaan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie stars Farhan as a goon from Dongri who turns his life around to become a national-level boxer.
The makers shared the teaser some time back. It offers glimpses of his journey, from being the impulsive Ajju Bhai to the disciplined professional boxer, supported by his girlfriend (played by Mrunal Thakur).
Mehra and Farhan have reunited for this venture after the success of their previous film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Toofaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz in key roles.
