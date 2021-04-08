Farhan Akhtar to Be Seen In a Marvel Project Soon

Farhan Akhtar is currently in Bangkok shooting for an international project he has landed. As per reports, Farhan Akhtar has bagged a project with Marvel Studios. An official statement from Farhan or the makers is awaited.

A source close to the development says, “Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an International cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios. All other details of the project are under wraps".