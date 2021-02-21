Don't Murder His Enthusiasm: Farhan Akhtar Backs Arjun Tendulkar

Actor Farhan Akhtar tweets in support of Arjun Tendulkar.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram, Twitter)
Mumbai Indians (MI) picked up Arjun Tendulkar, son of ‘master-blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar, for Rs. 20 lakh during the IPL auction on 18 February.
Actor Farhan Akhtar has come out in defence of Arjun after many on social media were critical of his selection. Many people criticised the decision, claiming that Arjun was selected because of his father. Defending the young player, Farhan took to Twitter asking people to not “weigh him down before he’s begun.”
Others have also spoken up in Arjun’s support. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, MI’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene also said that Arjun was selected “purely on a skill basis”. Some fans across social media also agree with Farhan’s message to give Arjun a chance to prove his mettle on the field.
Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, made his T20 debut playing for Mumbai in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. He also played for India against Sri Lanka in the under-19 team and has been a net-bowler for Mumbai Indians for a few seasons.
