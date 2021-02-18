Twitter Cries ‘Nepotism’ After Mumbai Indians Buy Sachin’s Son

Cricket fans vying for a glimpse of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch may find some respite in Indian Premier League 2021, which will now feature the ‘master-blaster’s’ 21-year old son, Arjun Tendulkar.
The left-arm fast medium bowler played in the under-19 Youth Test Series against Sri Lanka in 2018, and for Mumbai’s under-16,14 and 19 teams. He had picked 19 wickets in 5 matches including two five-wicket hauls at the 201-18 Cooch Behar Trophy.
Meanwhile on Twitter, many appeared to be critical of Tendulkar junior’s selection.
But while Mumbai Indians faced flak, there were a few who supported Tendulkar.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined