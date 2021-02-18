Twitter Cries ‘Nepotism’ After Mumbai Indians Buy Sachin’s Son

Tendulkar Jr, who has played in the Under-19 team against Sri Lanka, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh. 
Anthony S Rozario
IPL
Published:
Tendulkar, who has played in the Under-19 team against Sri Lanka, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh.  | (Photo: PTI)

Cricket fans vying for a glimpse of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch may find some respite in Indian Premier League 2021, which will now feature the ‘master-blaster’s’ 21-year old son, Arjun Tendulkar.

Tendulkar junior, who is an all-rounder, was bought by Mumbai Indians for a successful bid of Rs 20 lakh. A left-hand batsman, Tendulkar junior will participate for the first time in IPL this year.

The left-arm fast medium bowler played in the under-19 Youth Test Series against Sri Lanka in 2018, and for Mumbai’s under-16,14 and 19 teams. He had picked 19 wickets in 5 matches including two five-wicket hauls at the 201-18 Cooch Behar Trophy.

Twitter Divided Over Arjun’s Selection

Meanwhile on Twitter, many appeared to be critical of Tendulkar junior’s selection.

But while Mumbai Indians faced flak, there were a few who supported Tendulkar.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT