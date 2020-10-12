Fans Upset Over Reports of Sara Gurpal Being Evicted from 'BB14'

There have been reports about Sara Gurpal being the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Speculations are rife that the actor from Punjab was chosen by the seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan for elimination. Sara's fans seem to be really upset over the news. A fan wrote on Twitter, "Unfair decisions of makers because she gave 100% in the show. Other contestants are big names so you guys chose Sara your Choice to maker her evict the show. Shame on you makers".

Another fan tweeted that even Jaan Kumar Sanu has not been performing well. "#SaraGurpal is evicted from #BiggBoss14 like seriously ,what about Jaan? What is he doing in the show, just because he is fan of #SiddharthShukla. I'm very disappointed with #HinaKhan too".

Here are some other comments:

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli became the first contestant to be confirmed in the show. Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan were given the decision to choose between Nikki and Pavitra Punia. Praising Nikki Tamboli for her personality, her ability to entertain people and her performance, all three seniors chose her as the 'confirmed' participant.